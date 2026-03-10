Performances From SINNERS & KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Confirmed for 2026 Oscars

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music performances from Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters will be highlighted during the 98th Oscars, which takes place this Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Additionally, the show will include appearances by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.

The KPop Demon Hunters moment begins with a fusion of traditional Korean instrumentalists and dance. As part of this experience, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI, the singing voices behind HUNTR/X, will perform the Oscar-nominated original song “Golden” from the film.

The “Sinners” moment explores the role music plays in the film’s storytelling. Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will perform the Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied To You,” and will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith in an homage to the film’s visual style.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that entertainment icon Barbra Streisand has been in talks to perform a rendition of "The Way We Were" during the "In Memorium" segment in honor of her late co-star Robert Redford, who passed away last year. This has yet to be confirmed.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, “The Oscars” will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT. Check out the full list of nominees here.