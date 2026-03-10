MICHAEL Biopic Sets Early Access Screenings for New Film

Michael, the highly anticipated biopic about music icon Michael Jackson, will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The Early Access screenings will be presented exclusively in premium formats, including IMAX and Dolby.

The one-night-only early screenings will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, two days before the film’s nationwide opening on April 24. Tickets for the screenings will go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 11 at 9 am PT/ Noon ET. A limited number of showtimes are available. Tickets for the film’s general release will go on sale at a later date. Check out a new extended teaser below.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5, to his pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. The film highlights both his life off-stage and some of the most well-known performances from his early solo career.

The upcoming film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

The movie is unrelated to MJ the Musical, currently on tour as well as playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate