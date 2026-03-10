Review: CATS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I’ll admit it: I’ve never been a CATS fan.

For years, CATS felt like one of those shows I respected more than I enjoyed. The thin plot, the surreal premise, the endless parade of dancing felines - it never quite worked for me. But the current production at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre managed to do something unexpected: it made me actually enjoy CATS.

Much of that success comes down to the cast. This is an athletic, high-energy ensemble that fully commits to the physical and stylistic demands of the show. The choreography-heavy score requires performers who can sing, dance, and maintain larger-than-life feline personalities simultaneously, and this company rises to the challenge.

Among the standouts, Caleb Summers brings swagger and rock-star charisma to Rum Tum Tugger, owning the stage with confidence and a playful sense of mischief. Dalton Bertolone provides a strong center as Munkustrap, guiding the Jellicle tribe with authority while anchoring the show’s storytelling. Jacob Medich as Old Deuteronomy brought a powerful presence, and an even more powerful voice.

The emotional heart of the musical, of course, is Grizabella. Abigail Aldridge delivers a moving performance that builds gradually toward the show’s most famous moment, the ballad “Memory.” Her interpretation is heartfelt and powerful without feeling overdone, making the character’s longing and redemption land with genuine emotional weight. The moment between her and Sillabub (Quinlyn Kessler) as they sing together is a beautiful, powerful scene.

The production also benefits from a strong supporting company. Lucas Dickson dazzles with the technical brilliance required for Mister Mistoffelees, while Matthew Green brings charm and personality to Skimbleshanks. I also really loved Mungojerrie (Nate Walsh) and Rumpleteazer (Rachel Lou Redding). The entire ensemble works tirelessly, delivering impressive dance numbers that keep the momentum alive throughout the evening.

Director and choreographer Amy Marie McCleary makes effective use of the dinner theatre space, often sending the Jellicle cats weaving between tables before gathering onstage for the Jellicle Ball. It’s an immersive touch that makes the audience feel like part of the Jellicle troupe rather than passive observers. Costume Designer John P. White brought the cats to life on stage with terrific costumes.

At its core, CATS is less about story and more about spectacle, music, and movement - a celebration of personality and theatricality. This Broadway Palm production embraces that fully, leaning into the energy and fun rather than trying to force the show into something it isn’t.

I walked in a CATS skeptic. I walked out a fan. And that might be the most impressive trick this Jellicle tale pulls off.

CATS is now playing at Broadway Palm through April 4. For tickets and more info, follow the link below.

