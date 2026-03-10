Photos/Video: First Look at ROMEO AND JULIET at Arden Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arden Theatre Company has released production photos and video from its staging of ROMEO AND JULIET, William Shakespeare’s tragedy directed by Barrymore Award–winning director Amina Robinson. The production is currently running through April 5 on the F. Otto Haas Stage in Philadelphia.

Robinson’s staging revisits Shakespeare’s story of two young lovers caught in a violent feud between their families, blending classical text with contemporary design elements. The production focuses on the emotional core of the play while exploring themes of conflict, power, and the consequences of long-standing divisions.

“It became clear that I had to do this play now because Shakespeare’s allegorical classic begs us to answer the questions, ‘Why?’ and ‘When will it end?’” Robinson said. “We are at war with one another and don’t even remember when it began. This production seeks to highlight the idea that we are more ‘alike in dignity’ than not and to question who is really pulling the strings to keep us fighting one another for generations.”

Robinson, who is also a professor at Temple University, has previously directed ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and INTIMATE APPAREL at the Arden, earning Barrymore Awards for Outstanding Direction for both productions.

The cast includes Gabe Moses as Romeo and Francesca Santodomingo as Juliet, with Benjamin Bass appearing as Prince and Friar John. The company also features Brian Cowden as Paris, Jared Delaney as Capulet, Charlie DelMarcelle as Friar Lawrence, Tyler S. Elliott as Mercutio, Frank Jimenez as Tybalt, Dave Johnson as Montague and Apothecary, Travoye Joyner as Benvolio, Maggie Lakis as Nurse, Patricia Noonan as Lady Capulet, and Jameka Monet Wilson as Ensemble.

The creative team includes director Amina Robinson, assistant director Mariah Ghant, scenic designer David P. Gordon, costume designer Jillian Keys, sound designer Damien Figueras, lighting designer Thom Weaver, stage manager Lyndsey Connolly, and assistant stage manager Alexis Wells.

ROMEO AND JULIET is running through April 5 at Arden Theatre Company, located at 40 North 2nd Street in Philadelphia. Tickets are available at ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215-922-1122, or at the theatre’s box office.

Photo Credit: Ashley Smith/Video Credit: Arden Theatre Company



