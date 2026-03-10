Interview: Anton Ewald, Arantxa Álvarez And Nanette Hayes of GREASE at Rondo, Gothenburg

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On September 25, Grease will open at Rondo in Gothenburg by 2Entertain and Vickeys Nöjesproduktion with Nanette Hayes as producer. Through auditions, a cast has been selected that feels fresh and exciting. Anton Ewald, who is currently playing Santiago in Moulin Rouge, will play Danny. As the colorful Pink Lady, Frenchy, Arantxa Álvarez makes her musical debut.

Nanette, how come you chose to stage Grease now and why at Rondo?

- This is the first time that 2Entertain has staged Grease and we think that now is the right time, we need something with speed that is happy, pleasant and a little nostalgic. Something that everyone recognizes. Grease has also been at the top of the wish list when we have gone out and asked the audience what they want us to stage. But a lot has to fall into place and the right place has to be available.

- Rondo is perfect for a musical and absolutely right for Grease. Here you can expand the veneu in a different way than, for example, at the China Teatern.

The film Grease was released in 1978, how do you think about staging it now in 2026?

- We are thinking of a Grease 2.0. It is still set in the 50s and you can see that, for example, in the cut of the costumes (which are made by Takis) but at the same time they should breathe 2026, perhaps through the material or the colors, says Nanette. She continues, we will have a new fresh translation of the script with a more lively language but the songs will be in English. The audience knows them and we have noticed from other musicals that mixing works well. In this type of musical where the audience knows the English text, it is better to keep it in English, but in others like Dreamgirls they move the plot forward in a different way and then Swedish text may be needed in the songs. All songs from the film will be included, even those that are not normally included in musical productions.

- With the skilled creative team including Jennie Widegren (choreography), takis (scenography and costumes) and Klas Wiljergård (direction and translation) and the fantastic cast, we will be able to find a new modern feel to Grease without losing the essence.



- This is a super iconic musical, says Arantxa, and there is a bar really high that you have to reach. But we will find a jargon that feels 2026. It will be a new take with a fell of the 50ths but seen through the eyes of 2026.

Anton and Arantxa, you both auditioned, how did they go?

- I had just come home from filming the survival show, Expedition Vildmark, and where I been working on surviving and was in a completely different mindset, says Arantxa. I noticed that Klas has contacted me and wanted me to come and do the audition for Grease. I have danced, sung and been on stage before but never in a musical. But I immediately thought that of course I should audition. So I did it with an open mind. First I had to read as Marty but then they decided that it was the role of Frenchy that suited me. When I got the offer, I of course said yes immediately.

- When I auditioned, they told me that I should be myself and bring as much of my energy to the role, says Anton. I was also there when the other guys auditioned for T-Birds. These are guys that I have known for a long time and are my friends. I think it will be noticeable on stage that we are safe with each other and that it doesn't feel like we are playing friends.

How do you feel now that it is announced that you will be part of the cast?

- I am really excited, says Arantxa. This is something that I want to manage well. I don't feel any negative stress, but I want to get started right away. Imagine that I will make my musical debut in Grease!

- I have lived with Grease my whole life, says Anton, so this will be great fun. Travolta is so cool as Danny and now I will get to play that role. It has been incredibly fun and an honor to play Santiago in Moulin Rouge and to get to play in another musical right away is amazing. I really enjoy working in a context and being part of an ensemble. When I was competing in the Swedish song contest, people only got to see 10% of me, but in a musical I get to show everything I can. It is fun to be in a production with so many young people and that we are a younger generation of musical artists.

Arantxa, how are you going to shape your Frenchy?

- We will workshop Frenchy and bring out what in me that I can use for her. Frenchy is the faithful loyal girl and it will be fun to see what conflicts there may be in her to highlight. She is a brave girl. Even though it goes wrong with her hair being dyed pink, she still dared to test her dream and break away from her gang a little. She learns from her mistakes.

- Getting to do “Beauty School Dropout” with Boris René as Teen Angel will be great fun. It is one of the big numbers in Grease.

Anton, this will be your first lead role in a musical and there will be more focus on you and the whole thing with singing, dancing and acting – what do you think about that?

- I have been dancing for a long time and went to the Royal Ballet Academy. I met Jenny when I was 12 and have since worked with her both as a dancer and choreographer. I really love working with her, she is my “dance mom”. She knows what I can do when it comes to dancing and will challenge me. Her ambition will be high. She may ask me if I can do a somersault, and I will say I can do it. It is so cool that they are making this venture and I have known the guys in the dance ensemble for a while and they are all really top class. Jenny always asks what you think, how does this feel, does placing your hand here work, etc. A creative process but where she is the boss of course.

- I can also sing but the challenge is acting, where I have no training. It's an art form that I want to explore more and I'll work a lot with the director to find the right one. But also take some acting training. I got the feeling for acting from dance because there you have to constantly express and convey a feeling. The challenge and the difficult thing is to say the lines so that it feels natural and sounds good. But I love challenges and what's difficult is what's interesting.

- It's going to be so much fun to bring my Danny to life and treat the audience to lots of amazing dance numbers.

Many who will come and see the production have most likely seen it on film or a stage adaption before. What do you want them to remember and feel after seeing Grease at Rondo?

- I want them to feel like they've had a great time, says Arantxa with enthusiasm. They should sing and dance their hearts out. Everyone knows the songs!

- The audience should feel the energy and joy. They should be completely overwhelmed with a feeling of WOW, Anton says. I want them to think "how outstanding - I want to see this again".

With all the positive energy and joy that was floating in the air during the interviews, it's probably a sure bet that the audience will also feel that energy when it's time for the curtain to rise at Rondo on September 25th.

Tickets will go on sale the 17th of March at Showtic.se

Photos Press @Christoffer Bendixen

