Daisy Eagan and Jordan Kai Burnett Bring SUNDAY BRUNCH OF SHAME Back to NYC

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan and performer Jordan Kai Burnett will bring their comedy show SUNDAY BRUNCH OF SHAME back to New York City after an eight-year hiatus. The performance will take place Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe.

Described as a comedy brunch show, SUNDAY BRUNCH OF SHAME combines music, comedy bits, audience interaction, and prizes. The show features Eagan and Burnett sharing stories and comedic observations inspired by the aftermath of a night out.

Music direction is by Bryan Blaskie, with the show written by Daisy Eagan, Jordan Kai Burnett, and Clare Smith Marash. Tickets are $15, and the performance will also be available via livestream.

Guests who arrive wearing the same clothes from the night before will receive a special door prize. The performance contains mature content and is not recommended for audiences under 16.

Performance Information

SUNDAY BRUNCH OF SHAME

Sunday, March 15

Doors open at 12:00 p.m.

Performance at 1:00 p.m.

Laurie Beechman Theatre

West Bank Cafe

407 West 42nd Street

New York, NY

About Daisy Eagan

Daisy Eagan is an actor, writer, podcaster, and doula. Eagan won a Tony Award for their performance in THE SECRET GARDEN, becoming the youngest female recipient of the honor at the time. Stage credits include LES MISÉRABLES and James Joyce’S THE DEAD on Broadway, the First National Tour of THE HUMANS, and world premieres including BE AGGRESSIVE at La Jolla Playhouse and ON THE MOUNTAIN by Christopher Shinn at South Coast Repertory.

On television, Eagan has appeared on GIRLS and GOOD TROUBLE. Their writing has been published in USA Today and the Huffington Post, and their short screenplay Tony & Annette has received several awards. Eagan is also co-owner of the podcast network Grab Bag Collab and hosts the podcast Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan, now in its fifth season.

About Jordan Kai Burnett

Jordan Kai Burnett recently appeared as Heather Mooney in ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway alongside Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay. Burnett also portrayed Gilda Radner in GENE & GILDA at 59E59 Theaters and George Street Playhouse.

Other credits include SCISSORHANDS: THE MUSICAL in Hollywood and London, MAGIC MIKE LIVE in Las Vegas, and FINDING MAGIC MIKE on HBO Max. Additional stage credits include FOUND, NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME, AMERICAN IDIOT, and SIDE SHOW. Burnett studied at Emerson College and trained with The Groundlings, Upright Citizens Brigade, and Circle in the Square.