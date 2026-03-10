Video: Riz Ahmed Is a Struggling Actor in New Trailer for BAIT Comedy Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Prime Video released the official trailer for the comedy series Bait, created by and starring Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed. All six episodes will be available on March 25, 2026 on Prime Video.

Bait stars Ahmed as Shah Latif, a struggling actor, whose last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime. The series follows him over the course of four WILD days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job.

The series also stars Guz Khan as “Zulfi,” Sheeba Chaddha as “Tahira,” Sajid Hasan as “Parvez,” Aasiya Shah as ‘Q,’ Weruche Opia as “Felicia,” and Ritu Arya as “Yasmin.”

Bait is executive produced by Ahmed and Allie Moore for Left Handed, with Jake Fuller on behalf of Jax Media. Ben Karlin executive produces and serves as showrunner alongside Ahmed, who also serves as a writer. The series is produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios.

Ahmed is also playing the title character in Hamlet, a new reimagining of the Shakespeare tragedy, arriving in U.S. theaters on April 10, 2026.

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios