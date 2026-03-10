Photos: AVENUE Q In Rehearsal Ahead of West End Return at Shaftesbury Theatre

Rehearsal images have been released for the West End return of Avenue Q, which will play a strictly limited season at the Shaftesbury Theatre beginning Friday 20 March 2026.

The production stars Emily Benjamin as Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut, Noah Harrison as Princeton and Rod, Meg Hateley as Mrs T and Bad Idea Bear, Oliver Jacobson as Brian, Charlie McCullagh as Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Bad Idea Bear, Amelia Kinu Muus as Christmas Eve and Dionne Ward-Anderson as Gary. The company is completed by Jasmine Beel, Jonathan Carlton, Angelis Hunt, Lesley Lemon, Jessica Niles Kadi and Joshua Williams-Ward.

The anniversary production is directed by original Broadway director Jason Moore. The musical features music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and a book by Jeff Whitty. Music orchestrations and arrangements are by Stephen Oremus, with the original Broadway puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos.

The UK creative team includes choreography by Ebony Molina, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Nina Dunn for Pixellux, musical direction by Benjamin Holder, and puppetry coaching by Iestyn Evans and Andy Heath for Talk to the Hand Puppet. Hair and makeup design is by Jackie Saundercock and casting is by Pearson Casting CDG. Original West End company member Julie Atherton will serve as Associate Director on the production.

Avenue Q is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson Productions.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett