Photos: AVENUE Q In Rehearsal Ahead of West End Return at Shaftesbury Theatre

The musical returns to the West End with original Broadway puppets for a limited run.

By: Mar. 10, 2026

Rehearsal images have been released for the West End return of Avenue Q, which will play a strictly limited season at the Shaftesbury Theatre beginning Friday 20 March 2026.

The production stars Emily Benjamin as Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut, Noah Harrison as Princeton and Rod, Meg Hateley as Mrs T and Bad Idea Bear, Oliver Jacobson as Brian, Charlie McCullagh as Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Bad Idea Bear, Amelia Kinu Muus as Christmas Eve and Dionne Ward-Anderson as Gary. The company is completed by Jasmine Beel, Jonathan Carlton, Angelis Hunt, Lesley Lemon, Jessica Niles Kadi and Joshua Williams-Ward.

The anniversary production is directed by original Broadway director Jason Moore. The musical features music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and a book by Jeff Whitty. Music orchestrations and arrangements are by Stephen Oremus, with the original Broadway puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos.

The UK creative team includes choreography by Ebony Molina, costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Nina Dunn for Pixellux, musical direction by Benjamin Holder, and puppetry coaching by Iestyn Evans and Andy Heath for Talk to the Hand Puppet. Hair and makeup design is by Jackie Saundercock and casting is by Pearson Casting CDG. Original West End company member Julie Atherton will serve as Associate Director on the production.

Avenue Q is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson Productions.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Kate Monster and Emily Benjamin

Rod, Meg Hateley, Nicky, Princeton, Noah Harrison, Kate Monster and Amelia Kinu Muus

Rod, Noah Harrison, Charlie McCullagh and Nicky

Rod, Meg Hateley, Nicky, Princeton, Noah Harrison, Kate Monster and Amelia Kinu Muus. Photo Matt Crockett

Rod, Joshua Williams-Ward, Princeton and Noah Harrison

Rod

Princeton and Noah Harrison

Oliver Jacobson, Rod, Meg Hateley, Princeton, Noah Harrison, Dionne Ward-Anderson, Kate Monster, Emily Benjamin and Amelia Kinu Muus

Oliver Jacobson, Rod, Meg Hateley, Nicky, Princeton, Kate Monster, Emily Benjamin and Amelia Kinu Muus

Oliver Jacobson, Kate Monster and Emily Benjamin

Trekkie Monster and Lucy The Slut

The Company of Avenue Q

Charlie McCullagh, Nicky, Mrs T, Lucy The Slut and Lesley Lemon

Charlie McCullagh and Trekkie Monster

Charlie McCullagh and Nicky

Kate Monster

Julier Atherton

Emily Benjamin, Kate Monster, Oliver Jacobson and Jason Moore

Dionne Ward-Anderson, Kate Monster and Emily Benjamin

Charlie McCullagh, Nicky, Rod, Meg Hateley, Kate Monster and Emily Benjamin



