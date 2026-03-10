Boots Riley To Take I LOVE BOOSTERS on the Road for a Nationwide College Tour

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To coincide with the release of his new film, I LOVE BOOSTERS, filmmaker Boots Riley will take the movie to college campuses across the country ahead of its theatrical debut on May 22, 2026.

Following its World Premiere as the opening night of South By Southwest, the nationwide tour will stop in major markets, including New York, Bloomington, New Haven, Tulsa, and Athens, among others to be announced, giving universities a first look at the new film. Take a look at the list of stops below.

I Love Boosters follows a crew of professional shoplifters who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven. The comedy film stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Lakeith Stanfield, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, Will Poulter, with Don Cheadle and Demi Moore.

Tour Stops

Friday, March 27th - University of Alabama @ 5:30pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Monday, April 6th - Yale University @ 3:45pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Tuesday, April 7th - NYU at Regal Union Square @ 6:30pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Wednesday, April 8th - Indiana University at IU Cinema @ 7pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Friday, April 10th - Temple University at AMC Broadstreet @ 5pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Saturday, April 11th - Wesleyan University @ 7pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Wednesday, April 15th - Ohio State University at Gateway OSU @ 7pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Friday, April 17th - Ohio University at Athena Cinema @ 7pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Tuesday, April 21st - University of Houston @7pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Wednesday May 6th - UC Santa Cruz at The Del Mar Theater @ 6:30pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Saturday, May 9th - OU Tulsa, University of Tulsa & Langston University hosted by Dreamland @ 8:15pm + Q&A with Boots Riley

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NEON