Whoopi Goldberg Documentary In Development; Will Spotlight THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES

A new documentary is in the works about stage and screen performer Whoopi Goldberg from two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir. The project heralds from Imagine Documentaries and Message Pictures in association with One Hoe Productions.

Described as the "definitive" documentary about the EGOT-winner, the film will expand on Goldberg's 2024 autobiography, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, taking an intimate look at Goldberg's life, chronicling her rise to stardom through a collection of archival tapes, performance footage, and personal materials.

Notably for Broadway fans, the film will take viewers behind the scenes of the forthcoming reimagining of Goldberg's one-woman show, The Whoopi Monologues, coming to Lincoln Center in 2026. The documentary will also offer an observational verité viewpoint, catching up with The View host as she balances work with her producing partner of more than 30 years, Tom Leonardis, develops new theater projects, spends time with her family and her new great-grandbaby, and builds a quieter parallel life in Italy.

Release details are still forthcoming. Producers on the film include Sara Bernstein, Leonardis, Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Meredith Kaulfers, Sam Pollard and Justin Wilkes. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard serve as executive producers.

About Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is one of an elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the Emmy and Daytime Emmy, and a Tony Award. She is also well-known for her humanitarian efforts on behalf of children, the homeless, human rights, education, and many other causes and charities.

Goldberg made her motion picture debut in Steven Spielberg’s film version of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe Award. Since then, she has starred in such films as Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Clara’s Heart, The Long Walk Home, Soapdish, Sister Act, Made in America, Boys on the Side, Ghosts of Mississippi, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Girl, Interrupted, and such animated classics as The Lion King and Toy Story 3.

Goldberg has also produced numerous series, specials and movies for television, as well as theatrical productions on Broadway and around the world, including the Tony Award-winning Thoroughly Modern Millie and the Tony-nominated Sister Act: The Musical.

In addition to her own critically-acclaimed shows, Goldberg’s Broadway credits also include A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Xanadu. She made her West End stage debut in 2011, in a special limited run as Mother Superior in Sister Act: The Musical. She currently moderates ABC’s Emmy Award-winning The View, for which she has won a Daytime Emmy Award.



