Gingold Theatrical Group Unveils 2026 Spring Season

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced the three play readings that will make up their 2026 season: Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance, Chicago by Maurine Dallas Watkins, and Getting Married by George Bernard Shaw.

Gingold Theatrical Group (David Staller, artistic director; Isaiah Josiah, managing producer) creates theatre and theatre-related programs that promote the humanitarian ideals central to the work of activist playwright George Bernard Shaw. They believe in the power of community, equity, freedom of thought and speech, and the transformative role of art as a force for social progress. Now in its 21st year, GTG is dedicated to presenting work that embraces diversity, self-empowerment, and the responsibility of individuals to build a more tolerant and inclusive world.

"We're diving into 2026 head-first with these three highly entertaining and provocative plays", says GTG's David Staller. "Wilde enthusiasts will have the chance to see this rarely seen opus. The Watkins play is far more overtly political and sexual than the musical it inspired! And the Shaw play, featuring the fascinating character, Lesbia, examines the who and why of the entire concept of what a marriage can or should be! We can't wait."

All events will happen on Monday evenings at New York's legendary club, The Players. The Players Club, 16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003

All events feature general seating. For reserved seats or season discounts, please contact the Gingold office: 212.355.7823 info@gingoldgroup.org

Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance

Directed by Carl Andress

Monday. April 20 at 7PM

Join us for a scandalous comedy of secrets and social scandal in Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance. This witty play explores the shockingly archaic attitudes toward women in Victorian society. At the heart of the story, Lord Illingworth hires Gerald Arbuthnot as his private secretary-only to discover he is his illegitimate son! Long-buried truths about Mrs. Arbuthnot and Lord Illingworth surface, forcing everyone to confront past choices and consider their futures.

This production features the award-winning actor Charles Busch in a role sure to delight Wilde fans. Stick around for a post-show discussion!

Tickets are available here.

Chicago by Maurine Dallas Watkins

Directed by Marcia Milgrim Dodge

Monday. May 18 at 7PM

Chicago is a 1926 satire inspired by true crime cases reported by journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins. The play follows two women accused of murder who face the court of public opinion and the law. Known today as the basis for the iconic 1975 musical, this original work explores fame, scandal, and justice in 1920s Chicago. The story has inspired multiple adaptations, including the 1927 film Chicago, the 1942 film Roxie Hart, and the 2002 film Chicago.

Tickets are available here.

Getting Married by George Bernard Shaw

Directed by David Staller

Monday. June 22 at 7PM

Getting Married is a provocative comedy examining the meaning of marriage and the rules that govern it. On the day the Bishop's daughter is to be married, unconventional desires and questions about love, partnership, and parenthood collide. Lesbia wishes to have a child without a man, while Hotchkiss's romantic entanglements threaten established norms. When the enigmatic Mrs. George arrives, chaos and hilarity ensue. Shaw's 1908 play challenges traditional notions of marriage and questions who defines unions between consenting adults, offering a comedy full of surprises and wit.

Tickets are available here.