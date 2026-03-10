RuPaul & Lisa Kudrow Set as Special Guests at the 2026 Human Rights Campaign Dinner

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drag superstar RuPaul and actress Lisa Kudrow will be special guests at this year’s Los Angeles Dinner from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. The event will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 28, 2026.

Last month, it was announced that Michael Patrick King, writer and director of Sex and the City and Co-Creator of The Comeback, would be an honoree for the upcoming event. King will be receiving HRC’s Visibility Award for his work uplifting LGBTQ+ stories on screen and bringing visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in the entertainment world. The night will also feature a speech on the fight for LGBTQ+ rights by HRC President Kelley Robinson and a live auction hosted by comedian and Out 100 honoree Dana Goldberg.

“We are so pleased to host icons RuPaul and Lisa Kudrow, whose talents and brilliance have helped to expand equality on and off screen. Alongside our honoree, Michael Patrick King — whose work has brought so much joy, laughter and heart to our community — this event will truly be a night to remember,” said Kelley Robinson, Human Rights Campaign President. “As our community faces targeted attacks on our rights and freedoms, it is more important than ever that we come together under the shared mission of building better and brighter futures in California and beyond.“

Host of TV’s Drag Race, RuPaul has received 14 Emmy awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Tony Award, and was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time. A San Diego native, RuPaul became a popular fixture on the NYC club scene before achieving worldwide fame with the song "Supermodel.” RuPaul has written and recorded 18 studio albums. RuPaul has appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows and published four books, including 2024’s #1 New York Times bestseller The House of Hidden Meanings.

Celebrated worldwide for her role on Friends, Emmy Award-winning actress Lisa Kudrow has starred in films including Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, The Opposite of Sex, Analyze This, among many others. On the TV side, she co-created and starred in the hit series Web Therapy and executive-produced the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? Upcoming, Kudrow returns as star, writer and executive producer of the cult-classic series The Comeback for its third and final season.

This year’s HRC Los Angeles Dinner will bring together HRC’s advocates, members and supporters across the state to raise funds for LGBTQ+ equality. Tickets and further information are available here. Additional honorees and guests will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Due to limited space, only members of the media who have been credentialed in advance will be allowed entrance.

RuPaul Photo Credit: World of Wonder/Albert Sanchez

Lisa Kudrow Photo Credit: NBC