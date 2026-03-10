Bradley Cooper's IS THIS THING ON? Sets Hulu Streaming Debut

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Is This Thing On?, the latest directorial outing from Tony Award-nominated actor Bradley Cooper, will begin streaming on Hulu on March 20. The movie arrived on digital platforms on February 10, and hits 4K Blu-ray and DVD on March 17.

The film follows Will Arnett as Alex, a middle-aged New Yorker who searches for purpose by pursuing stand-up comedy in New York. Amid an impending divorce from his wife Tess (Laura Dern), the duo is forced to navigate co-parenting, identity, and contemplate whether love can take a new form.

“Bradley’s openness invited us to explore the mess and mystery of love, the way we lose and find ourselves in partnership,” said Dern of the director, whose previously helmed A Star Is Born and Maestro.

To prepare for his role as Alex, Arnett wrote and performed stand-up bits in real-world comedy clubs every night for about six weeks. He also co-wrote the film with Cooper and Mark Chappell (See How They Run), from a story by Arnett, Chappell, and John Bishop (The John Bishop Show), whose life inspired the character of Alex.

The all-star ensemble cast also includes Andra Day, Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes (one of Arnett’s partners in their podcast Smartless), and Scott Icenogle, the real-life husband of Hayes.

Photo Credit: Searchlight