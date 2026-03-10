Kathryn Hahn Confirms 'Mother Gothel' Role in Live-Action TANGLED

Mother knows best! Following rumors that Kathryn Hahn may take on the role of Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action remake of Tangled, the star herself has confirmed the news in a new Instagram post.

In her video, the beloved actress and comedian dons her OOTD (Outfit of the Day), which consists of jeans, glasses, and a t-shirt plastered with images of the animated version of her character from the 2010 film, originally voiced by Donna Murphy. Check it out below.

Hahn made her Broadway debut in 2008 in the comedy Boeing-Boeing. Her previous film credits include roles in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, among others. On television, she earned acclaim for playing Agatha Harkness in Marvel's WandaVision and its spinoff Agatha All Along, where she also sang. She also recently starred in the Apple TV comedy, The Studio.

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to lead Disney's live-action remake of Tangled, with Croft as the long-haired Rapunzel and Manheim as the outlaw Flynn Rider, who serves as her love interest. Scarlett Johansson was previously in the running to play the villainous Mother Gothel, but she backed out to film Batman II and The Exorcist reboot.

Filmmaker Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman and 2024's Better Man will direct the movie. The latest version of the script was penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, writer of Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge, and the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. No information regarding the music has been announced, though it is expected that Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's fan-favorite songs would be utilized.

Tangled, based on the classic story of Rapunzel, debuted in 2010 with the voices of Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy and a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. The movie follows Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical, long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower.

The film earned $200 million in the US and Canada and was nominated for Best Original Song for "I See the Light" at the 83rd Academy Awards. Tangled later spawned a spin-off television movie and series, featuring the return of some of the voice cast and some new songs by Menken and Slater.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line in 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. A full stage version is also in the works.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas