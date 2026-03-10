Video/Photo: Netflix Unveils First Look at MAN ON FIRE Action Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has released a first look at the forthcoming action drama starring Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as former elite mercenary John Creasy, alongside Tony Award-nominee Bobby Cannavale. Check out the teaser and new photos for the series, which comes to the streamer on April 30, 2026.

Based on A.J. Quinnell's book series, Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.

From executive producer, writer, and showrunner Kyle Killen, the series also stars Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, and Paul Ben-Victor. Executive Producer Steven Caple Jr. directs the first two episodes, followed by directors Vicente Amorim (Ep 3 & 4), Clare Kilner (Ep 5 & 6), and Michael Cuesta (Ep 7).

Executive producers include Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann for New Regency Productions; Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Tracey Cook for Chernin Entertainment; Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Steven Caple Jr., Ed McDonnell, Michael Polaire, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also executive produce alongside Stacy Perskie, who will executive produce for RedRum.