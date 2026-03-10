Tenille Townes Will Make Orchestral Debut with Calgary Phil

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Calgary Philharmonic will present Canadian Singer-Songwriter Tenille Townes as the headline artist for its annual Taylor Family Foundation concerts at the Bella Concert Hall on April 23 and at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on April 25.

The two concerts are part of Townes’ Living Room Tour which kicks off on March 18 in Texas. While other stops on the tour will see Townes performing stripped-down, acoustic renditions of her songs, her dates with the Calgary Phil offer a very different approach by amplifying her emotionally rich storytelling with the full symphonic sound of an orchestra for the first time.

“I am beyond excited for these shows with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra," says Townes. “Imagining standing up there with that wall of sound — where everyone comes together with a layer that paints the whole picture in the snapshot of a song — will be like nothing I've experienced before, and I cannot wait. I’m truly honoured to hear the songs that I've written take on an entirely new life in these arrangements! I have this feeling these two shows will be emotional, musical cornerstone experiences I will remember for the rest of my life!”

Since 2019, the Calgary Philharmonic has partnered with the Taylor Family Foundation for two annual performances that bring world-class artists to Calgary’s premiere concert venues at the Bella and Jack Singer Concert Halls. Past Taylor artists include Paul Brandt, Bernadette Peters, Corb Lund, Brett Kissell, and The Tenors.

About Tenille Townes

For Tenille Townes, writing songs is a way of reaching out to anyone longing to make sense of a wildly confusing world. In the last five years alone, the Grande Prairie-born artist’s full-hearted and soul-searching songwriting has led to such milestones as touring with legends like Stevie Nicks, Miranda Lambert, and Shania Twain and taking home two JUNO Awards —all while building up a globe-spanning fanbase irresistibly drawn to her intensely honest storytelling. With her many accolades also including 17 Canadian Country Music Association Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards, the Nashville-based rising star now begins a bold new chapter with The Acrobat, her first self-produced and most introspective work to date. Her forthcoming independent album, to be released on April 10, offers songs that hold space for change, boundaries, and the courage it takes to choose yourself.

By embracing a more stripped-back and free-flowing sound than she’d ever attempted before, Tenille has exponentially magnified the intimacy of her music — an element that’s especially abundant in her live performance. “I think a lot of people come to see me for the more emotional songs, but we also love to have those moments that feel like an explosion of joy, where everyone can have fun and stomp around and forget about everything else for a while,” she says.