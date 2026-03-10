Bosco To Tour New Musical Show THE MARVELOUS MISS GENDER

RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar, writer, and creative producer Bosco will unveil her biggest one-queen theatrical production to date, “The Marvelous Miss Gender,” with a 33-city theater tour across the U.S. this July through August, presented by Murray & Peter.

Presales begin Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. local time (CODE: BOSCO2026), and tickets go on general sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time at dragfans.com.

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Bosco, The Marvelous Miss Gender is a cinematic two-act musical comedy featuring her supervillain alter ego: Miss Gender. Enter Miss Gender’s lair and watch as Bosco blends comic book noir, burlesque, dance, high-fashion, satirical storytelling, lip sync numbers, stand-up, and over-the-top camp for a narrative-driven and immersive night of drag spectacle.

Inspired by Batman: The Animated Series, Kill Bill, Elvira, and Pee-wee’s Playhouse, The Marvelous Miss Gender is a send-up of current sociopolitical topics, and a journey through jewel heists, chase scenes, champagne celebrations, and battles with archenemies.

“I am so excited and deeply grateful to be heading out on my first solo tour with The Marvelous Miss Gender! This show has been living in my notes app for years, and after spending so much time on the road performing, producing, and writing, the time has finally come to bring it to life, now that I have an incredible team behind me," Bosco says.

"This show is also a love letter to physical media, analog theater, and the magic of practical effects—because people are craving something they can feel and touch, not just a general approximation spit out by a computer. The Marvelous Miss Gender feels like everything I’ve been building toward in my career, and I truly can’t wait to share it with you all.”

“The Marvelous Miss Gender” marks Bosco’s first full-length solo touring show. Pulling from her years of experience as a choreographer, dancer, director, and show-maker, audiences will see intentionally crafted practical stage effects, giant props, video elements, forced-perspective sets, artist-illustrated backdrops, and GLAMOUR.

Bosco is best known as the star of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 (2025), as well as a finalist of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 (2022). Though based in Seattle, Bosco has toured the world with dazzling showgirl performances in sold-out venues across Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

Reserved seats for The Marvelous Miss Gender are $45 - $129. The VIP add-on package is $99 and includes a special meet & greet with Bosco before the show. The 2-hour show includes a 20-minute intermission. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm showtime. Admission is restricted to persons 18+.

2026 Tour Dates:

July 8 - Detroit, MI (Royal Oak Music Theatre)

July 9 - Cleveland, OH (Agora Theater)

July 10 - New York, NY (Town Hall)

July 11 - Washington, D.C. (Warner Theatre)

July 12 - Pittsburgh, PA (Roxian Theatre)

July 14 - Boston, MA (The Wilbur)

July 15 - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore)

July 16 - Raleigh, NC (Fletcher Opera Theatre)

July 17 - Knoxville, TN (Bijou Theatre)

July 18 - Atlanta, GA (Center Stage)

July 19 - Orlando, FL (Plaza Live)

July 21 - New Orleans, LA (Civic Theatre)

July 22 - Houston, TX (House of Blues)

July 23 - Dallas, TX (House of Blues)

July 24 - Austin, TX (Emo’s)

July 25 - San Antonio, TX (Aztec Theatre)

July 28 - Palm Springs, CA (Plaza Theatre)

July 29 - Las Vegas, NV (House of Blues)

July 30 - Los Angeles, CA (The Wiltern)

July 31 - Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

August 1 - San Diego, CA (Observatory North Park)

August 2 - San Francisco, CA (Palace of Fine Arts)

August 4 - Portland, OR (Newmark Theatre)

August 5 - Boise, ID (Egyptian Theatre)

August 7 - Salt Lake City, UT (The Complex)

August 8 - Denver, CO (The Fillmore)

August 10 - Tulsa, OK (Cain’s Ballroom)

August 11 - Kansas City, MO (Folly Theater)

August 12 - Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theatre)

August 13 - Chicago, IL (Vic Theatre)

August 14 - St. Louis, MO (The Pageant)

August 15 - Columbus, OH (Lincoln Theatre)

August 16 - Buffalo, NY (Shea’s 710 Theatre)

Photo Credit: @ericrichardmagnussen