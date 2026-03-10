Photos: Ryan Gosling, James Ortiz, & More at PROJECT HAIL MARY London Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, March 9, the London premiere of the highly anticipated science fiction film Project Hail Mary took place at Cineworld Leicester Square, with Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and more in attendance. Check out photos from the event below.

Other notable attendees included actress Priya Kansara, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, screenwriter Drew Goddard, and producers Amy Pascal and Aditya Sood. Prime members can attend an early screening of the film on March 16. Tickets are available HERE. The movie arrives in theaters everywhere on March 20.

Project Hail Mary follows science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. Reluctantly, he begins his mission to save his planet with the help of his new companion Rocky, played by Drama Desk-winning puppeteer James Ortiz.

Ortiz, who serves as both the performer and voice for the creature, has had a storied career on the stage, including designing Milky White in the 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods and the dinosaur puppets in Lincoln Center's The Skin of Our Teeth.

Based on the novel by Andy Weir and with a screenplay by Drew Goddard, Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, and Priya Kansara.

Photo Credit: Kate Green/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment