Video: Liza Minnelli Talks Childhood, Parents, & New Memoir on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





Liza Minnelli has just released her new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! In commemoration of the book's release, she sat down with Good Morning America to discuss the project, her legendary parents, and her upcoming 80th birthday.

She was joined for the segment by friend and frequent collaborator Michael Feinstein, who worked with her on the new book. "I think one of the things about Liza is that her fame and her having become an icon is not accidental," Feinstein said. "It's something that she created through extraordinary hard work that she saw in her parents."

"The humor was everywhere," said Minnelli of her childhood, speaking on her close relationship with her parents, filmmaker Vincente Minnelli and entertainer Judy Garland, who she cared for during difficult periods. "We just knew each other, so we talked like friends," Minnelli explained.

Reflecting on her career, she spoke about her appreciation of her colleagues and co-stars. "I so appreciate a good sense of talent. It's not that you're just talented. You have to work at being talented." Watch the full segment now.

In Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli writes candidly about her upbringing as the daughter of filmmaker Vincente Minnelli and entertainer Judy Garland, her rise to international fame, and her experiences with recovery and substance use disorder. The memoir also reflects on her relationships with fellow artists and cultural figures, as well as her family, including her sister Lorna Luft. It is now available in bookstores. Find out what critics think of it here.

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an entertainment icon whose career spans over six decades. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture.

Photo Credit: ABC