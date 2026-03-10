Photo: PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL at Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre
The family musical runs in Fort Myers with matinee performances and lunch buffet.
Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre has released production photos from its staging of PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL, now playing through April 2 in Fort Myers.
Based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL follows Pinkalicious, a young girl who loves everything pink. After eating too many pink cupcakes, she wakes up to discover she has turned pink from head to toe. With help from her family—and a lesson about moderation—Pinkalicious learns that being herself is the best color of all.
The musical features an upbeat score, colorful costumes, and whimsical characters, celebrating imagination, individuality, and family.
Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre performances are presented as matinees with a family-friendly lunch buffet. Tickets are available by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Photo Credit: Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre
Pinkalicious at Broadway Palm Children's Theatre
