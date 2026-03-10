BWW Q&A: Mariah Campos of RE-IMAGINED: JUKEBOX DREAMS at The Rose Brampton

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A bold concert where pop hits take centre stage and are “Re-Imagined” into a celebration of song and storytelling. Hosted by Darryn de Souza, and featuring Mariah Campos, Trevor Coll, Emry Harland and Tiffany Deriveau. This electrifying night fuses power anthems with soulful ballads. From unique mashups to new takes on iconic pop songs, experience the chart-toppers that have lit up Broadway.

She went on to train at Sheridan College and earned a Bachelor's degree in Musical Theatre Performance.

Theatre credits: Rose in Titaníque (Mirvish Productions & The Segal Centre), Polly Baker in Crazy for You, Eva Perón in Evita, Sherrie Christian in Rock of Ages, María Elena in The Buddy Holly Story (Drayton Entertainment), Peter’s Final Flight, Lil Red Robin Hood, A Christmas Carol (Ross Petty Productions), Swing in The Music Man (Stratford Festival), Ensemble/Sherrie U/S in Rock of Ages (Stage West Calgary). Film/TV: Cruel Intentions(Amazon), Take Note (Peacock/Family Channel), Ginny & Georgia (Netflix). Awards: Terry Doyle Memorial Award 2023 (Drayton Entertainment), Jean A. Chalmers Training Award (Stratford Festival).

Can you tell us more about your current project, The Rose Brampton Re-Imagined: Jukebox Dreams?

Absolutely! Re-Imagined is a live concert event created by Darryn de Souza, a two-decade veteran of the music industry. Darryn has performed for royalty, world leaders, global changemakers, and music legends. These extraordinary experiences weave together to bring you "Re-Imagined". Emerging and established Canadian talent are the lifeblood of "Re-Imagined". Joining me onstage for this concert is my &Juliet castmate, Emry Tupper, along with the incredible Trevor Coll, and Tiffany Deriveau, both recently seen in the Toronto production of Rock of Ages. Re-Imagined presents theme-based concerts that celebrate exceptional music from across the industry. Re-Imagined: Jukebox Dreams is a celebration of the jukebox musical phenomenon— epic songs that have thrilled audiences for decades—repackaged with deeper storytelling of songs we already know and breathing new life into iconic artists who continue to shape our hearts and memories. Artists featured in the show include Queen, ABBA, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Alanis Morissette, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Meat Loaf. Backed by an electrifying five-piece band, the evening promises nostalgia, energy, and all the feels.

How does this project differ from others you've worked on in your career?

To be honest, this project actually feels super aligned with the work I’ve done in the past couple years. I’m often performing in shows or concert-style settings with songs that everyone knows and loves. A lot of my career has been spent performing in Jukebox musicals and Pantomimes that feature well-known greatest hits!

How would you describe the process of re-imagining popular pop hits for this show?

Darryn really wanted to pack as many hits into the set list, so we have medleys of many incredible Musicals - Movin' Out, MJ, Mamma Mia, just to name a couple - some of these songs have to sound the way you know them - it just feels right. Others can change - new beats, new instruments playing, a new musical intention. Does "You Oughta Know" from Jagged Little Pill have a different message when the piano is leading some parts of the soundscape? What if Man In The Mirror wasn’t a pop ballad, but a fun & funky live tune? It all starts with knowing the performers, the players, and trying to digest the music in your mind. What comes of this is a concert with both new, fresh sounds, mixed with songs that feel like family dinner: familiar and friendly … and sometimes rockin’!

What can viewers expect from this concert?

Viewers can expect a high-energy night filled with great nostalgia! What I love so much about shows like this is the immediate connection between the performers and the audience because of the music. With our show, it’s a chance to live in that nostalgia and experience these well-known songs in a fresh, beautiful way.

How does performing in a concert like this compare to your usual musical theater work?

Usually, as music theatre performers, we have so many other elements we can lean on, such as costumes, wigs, and sets. In this concert version, it’s much more intimate and raw. It’s a chance to really focus on the music and the simplicity of the show, and it’s a great way to honour the music and reconnect with just how amazing these songs really are. It’s also an opportunity to collaborate with this fantastic group of artists and make it our very own.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Re-Imagined will hit the pause button on life for a few hours, and let you breathe in an air of nostalgia and charm, with some rockin’ rebelliousness mixed in. It will remind you of dozens of songs that felt so good to hear the first time, and it will definitely wow you how good it feels to hear these songs now, today, in all their glory. "Re-Imagined: Jukebox Dreams" is a celebration of live music!