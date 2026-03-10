Interview: Becca Claire Hart of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Children's Theater Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Photo courtsey of Becca Claire Hart

A tornado, a pair of sparkling shoes, a yellow brick road, and a loyal dog named Toto—The Wizard of Oz has been delighting audiences for generations. In Children’s Theatre Company’s new production, Dorothy’s unforgettable journey from Kansas to the magical land of Oz comes to life on stage in a vibrant theatrical spectacle. Along the way she meets a trio of curious companions, faces a very determined witch, and discovers that courage, heart, and friendship can appear in the most unexpected places.

Featuring the beloved songs from the classic film—including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”—this adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s timeless story invites audiences of all ages to follow Dorothy down the yellow brick road. Directed by Rick Dildine with choreography by Christopher Windom, the production brings together a talented cast to reimagine this classic adventure for the stage.

We spoke with Becca Claire Hart, who plays both Aunt Em and Glinda in the production. In the conversation below, she shares what it’s like to portray two important figures in Dorothy’s life, her favorite moments in the show, and a few of her favorite spots around the Twin Cities.

What do you enjoy most about your roles in this production of The Wizard of Oz?

I'm very excited to be playing both Aunt Em and Glinda. The double casting offers a wonderful representation of maternal figures. Whether she's working on a farm or flying around in a bubble, this female guardian in Dorothy's life helps her feel loved, protected, and brave.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

There are so many great moments, but my favorite has to be when Dorothy steps from black and white into a world of color. (How are we going to do that on stage?!)

What is your favorite song in the show?

It's hard to beat “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The two young actors playing Dorothy in our production sound absolutely incredible.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope folks walk away singing, laughing, and holding onto the warmth of the show’s final message: there’s no place like home.

What are your favorite local spots?

I'm a book lover, so my favorite spots in town are anywhere with a bookshop riiiiiight next to a coffee shop! My favorite combos are Magers & Quinn + Black Walnut Bakery in Minneapolis, and Next Chapter Books + the original Dunn Brothers in Saint Paul.

Thank you Becca for your time