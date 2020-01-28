Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, February 13, 2020

"daisy" - Delilah and Sophie come together during a family emergency; Rome and Regina learn that their potential birth mother could be in danger; and Maggie and Gary face a harsh reality when they attend a mutual friend's cancer remission PARTY ON an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, FEB. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Guest stars include Paul Guilfoyle as Lenny, Tyler Cody as Jake, Caitlin Stryker as Susan, Ebboney Wilson as Eve, Shauna Johannesen as Karen, Elan Ross Gibson as Abigail, Leo Chiang as Wayne, Carla Jimenez as Elena, Veronika Hadrava as Kay, Andy Nez as Vincent and Kayla Edmonds as Elizabeth.

The episode "daisy" was written by Tucker Cawley and Dante Russo, and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop