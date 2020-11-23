Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, December 10, 2020

Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie's accident and Alex's mysterious death. Meanwhile, Rome seeks help to address some pent-up anger issues, and Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England.As Delilah prepares for her trip, Gary helps Danny confront a bully at his school.Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.

