Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, March 30, 2020

The 118 responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, as Athena pursues a car thief. Bobby and Michael take Harry camping and Chimney and Maddie rush into action when their romantic dinner date takes a wild-turn in the all-new "Pinned" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 30 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-313) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

In the upcoming third season, the first responders are called to action when a massive tsunami hits Santa Monica. Having suffered injuries while on the job last season, Buck struggles in rejoining the team, while a modern-day mystery unfolds as Athena reflects back on how she became a policewoman.

The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman are featured in series regular roles. Additionally, WWE superstar Ronda Rousey joins the series in a recurring role.





