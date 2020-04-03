Scoop: Coming Up on Two New Back-To-Back Episodes of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
"Ironbound" - After a small town police officer claims he's the victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall, Jess and the team find he just might be right, on the first of two new back-to-back episodes of FBI: MOST WANTED, at a special time on Tuesday, April 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network
"Ride or Die" - After a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border. Also, Jess teaches Tali how to stand up to bullies, on the second of two new back-to-back episodes of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
