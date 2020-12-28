Scoop: Coming Up on THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY on ABC - Tuesday, January 12, 2021
CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER airs at 8 p.m.
After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), living quietly in Washington, D.C., and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn. When the full scope of the villainous plot is revealed, Captain America and the Black Widow enlist the help of a new ally, the Falcon (Anthony Mackie). However, they soon find themselves up against an unexpected and formidable enemy-the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). (TV-PG, LV)
