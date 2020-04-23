Scoop: Coming Up on Special Episode of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, May 8, 2020
IMPOSSIBLE FEATS - In this one-hour special, magicians attempt seemingly impossible escapes both in the studio and in the field. The special is hosted by Dean Cain and produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 5/8/2020.
Hosted by actor Dean Cain ("Supergirl," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), the sixth cycle of MASTERS OF ILLUSION features more great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large-scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience.
The series features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. Some of THE MAGICIANS featured in this cycle specialize in categories including Comedy Magic, Sleight of Hand, Escape Artists, Fire Eating, Mentalists, Floating Objects, Quick Change Artists and Grand Illusions.
Masters of Illusion is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "Marie"), Gay Blackstone ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009), David Martin ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009, "Marie"), and Al Schwartz ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "The Golden Globe Awards" 2013 and 2014, "The Gulf is Back"), along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich ("From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues")
