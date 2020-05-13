Scoop: Coming Up on PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME on THE CW - Monday, May 18, 2020
TRY THIS AT HOME - Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home and teaches viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves while being joined by celebrity guests including Elle and Dakota Fanning, Michael Carbonaro and Shin Lim. The special is executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Penn & Teller: BS, Andrew Golder, and Lincoln Hiatt, in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS. Original airdate 5/18/2020.
PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller.
On each of the nine episodes of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn and Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic.
Hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "How I Met Your Mother"), PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden ("Penn & Teller's BS - Showtime," "P&T Tell A Lie") and Andrew Golder ("Win Ben Stein's Money," "Solitary"), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).
