PHOTOS: Opera and Broadway Star Paulo Szot's Voice Soars AT 54 Below

A voice that is usually heard by thousands seated and facing opera, Broadway, and concert stages soared through the intimate space of 54 Below last night on March 9, 2026. Even across the seven languages Paulo Szot speaks, there simply are not enough adjectives to convey the magnificence of a performance by this Tony Award-winning Broadway and International opera super star. My camera lens has attempted to capture many memorable evenings, but none has been more remarkable and unforgettable than focusing on Paulo Szot singing on the stage of Broadway’s Supper Club. If only you could “hear” these photos. (Luckily I also had a wide angle lens to view the members of the American Pops Orchestra filling the stage under the direction of maestro Luke Frazier, who played Paulo’s powerful music arrangements)

Below, see photos from last night's show.



Luke Frazier, music director



American Pops Orchestra



Allison Russell



Allison Russell



54 Below



Luke Frazier