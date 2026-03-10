Playhouse on the Square's Education Department to Present WINNIE THE POOH

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winnie the Pooh, the small-cast musical version dramatized by Le Clanche Du Rand, with music by Allen Jay Friedman and lyrics by A.A. Milne and Kristen Sergel (with additional lyrics by Le Clanche Du Rand), will be directed and choreographed by Ty Lenderman with music direction by Tom Johnson. Public performances will take place April 18 and 19 at 2:00 p.m. at The Circuit Playhouse in the Overton Square Performing Arts District.

Everyone's favorite yellow bear, Winnie-The-Pooh, is singing his way through a new adventure! When his grouchy and skeptical friend, Rabbit, has discovered that new neighbors Kanga and her baby Roo have brought medicine, baths, and soap to the forest, Rabbit explains that something must be done because this could be very troublesome. Familiar friends, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, and Owl join Pooh bear on this musical journey to carry out Rabbit's masterful plan. What could the plan be?... Don't sit around and "think ... think ... think …," join us and find out!

The cast includes Andrerrious Hill as Winnie the Pooh, Gavin Pollan as Christopher Robin and Rabbit, Deven Sims as Piglet and Roo, Jordyn Chalmers as Kanga, and Samuel Hilliard as Eeyore and Owl.

The Winnie the Pooh tour begins March 24th and runs through May 15th. Book a tour to your facility today. There are two public performances on Saturday, April 18th and Sunday April 19th at 2PM at The Circuit Playhouse. Both public performances are Pay-What-You-Can.