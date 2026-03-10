Amol Palekar Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award as META Returns For 21st Edition

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 21st edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, will take place in New Delhi from 19th to 25th March 2026, bringing together some of the most outstanding theatre productions from across the country.

This year, META will honour legendary actor, director, and theatre practitioner Amol Palekar with the META Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his extraordinary contribution to Indian theatre and cinema. Over a career spanning several decades, Palekar has been celebrated for his distinctive artistic voice and his commitment to storytelling across stage and screen. His work as an actor, director, and creative visionary has left a lasting imprint on contemporary Indian performance. Palekar revolutionised and democratised the Indian stage by taking theatre to alternative spaces, from parks to terraces, from canteens to garages. His cinematic career marked a turning point in Hindi cinema. In the 1970s, Palekar won audiences over as the relatable “boy-next-door,” offering a refreshing alternative to larger-than-life heroes. With three consecutive silver jubilee hits, he rose to instant stardom, later distinguishing himself as a director known for exploring nuanced social and personal themes.

For the 2026 edition, META received a record-breaking 422 submissions, the highest in its history, representing over 20 Indian states, more than 100 cities, and 60 languages and dialects. From this remarkable pool, the META Secretariat has shortlisted 10 outstanding productions, which will compete across 13 competitive categories during the weeklong festival.

The shortlisted productions will be staged with performances held in two daily shifts at Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts respectively. The festival will culminate in the META Awards Night on 25 March 2026 at Kamani Auditorium. The productions in this year’s shortlist reflect the rich diversity of Indian theatre, exploring themes ranging from mythology and devotion to gender, identity, politics, and social change. The selected plays represent theatre traditions and contemporary voices from across India, with productions from states including Maharashtra, Kerala, and West Bengal, performed in languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Hindustani, Sanskrit, Bundelkhandi, English, and Gibberish

The 2026 META jury comprises some of the most respected voices in Indian theatre: renowned theatre director Amal Allana; theatre director and academic Anuradha Kapur; acclaimed stage and screen actor Rajit Kapur; celebrated playwright, director and actor Satish Alekar; and veteran actor, singer and theatre personality Ila Arun.

The selection process was led by a distinguished committee that reviewed submissions from across the country. The committee included theatre critic and author Deepa Gahlot; theatre director and playwright Jino Joseph; theatre mentor Keval Arora; theatre director and scenographer Satyabrata Rout; and theatre practitioner and curator Swaroopa Ghosh.

Commenting on the festival, Jay Shah, Vice President and Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said, “META has always been a celebration of the imagination and the transformative power of theatre. This year’s record-breaking submissions and the diversity of stories reflect the vibrancy of contemporary Indian theatre. We are proud to support these artists and the communities they represent, providing a platform where audiences can experience, reflect, and connect with narratives that inspire dialogue and empathy.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, added, “Every year, META brings together stories from across India, blending classical theatre traditions with contemporary practice. The 10 shortlisted productions for 2026 showcase extraordinary creativity, experimentation, and courage. It is a joy to present these productions to audiences in Delhi, fostering a shared appreciation for theatre as a space for dialogue, reflection, and celebration of our cultural diversity.”

Suraj Dhingra, Festival Producer, Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META): “Each year, META offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience the breadth and diversity of Indian theatre in one city. The productions shortlisted this year reflect a remarkable range of storytelling, performance styles, and theatrical traditions from across the country. We look forward to welcoming theatre lovers in Delhi for a week of powerful performances and meaningful conversations celebrating the spirit of the stage.”

Instituted in 2006, META has grown to become one of India’s most respected platforms for stagecraft, celebrating innovation while spotlighting artists working across the country’s many linguistic and cultural traditions.

The 21st META will present awards in 14 categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and 13 competitive categories such as Best Production, Best Director, Best Stage Design, Best Light Design, Best Sound & Music Design, Best Costume Design, Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male & Female), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male & Female), Best Original Script, Best Ensemble, and Best Choreographer.