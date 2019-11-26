Scoop: Coming Up on HIS DARK MATERIALS on HBO, 12/9 & 12/16

Based on author Philip Pullman's beloved trilogy, His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra's quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organization, encounter extraordinary beings and protect dangerous secrets.

HIS DARK MATERIALS is produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are: Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathurst; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for BBC One.

Episode 6: " The Daemon-Cages"Debut date: MONDAY, DEC. 9 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)Lyra (Dafne Keen) finds what she was looking for in the far North, but can she survive?Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Euros Lyn.





Episode 7: " The Fight to the Death"Debut date: MONDAY, DEC. 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)Lyra (Dafne Keen) must use her methods of deception to outwit a formidable foe.Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Otto Bathurst.