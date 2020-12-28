Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S AMERICAN ROAD TRIP on FOX - Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay gets out of THE KITCHEN and hits the road with his best friends, chef Gino D'Acampo and maître d'hôtelFred Sirieix.

They travel across the Western United States by RV on a road trip of a lifetime. Enjoying the sights, adventures and hidden culinary gems of Las Vegas, San Francisco, Texas, Arizona and more, they compete in exciting challenges, such as dune buggy racing, spear fishing and a cattle roundup.

Their ego-bashing antics showcase a hilarious bromance and a side of Gordon that audiences have never seen before in the all-new, two-hour special GORDON RAMSAY'S AMERICAN ROAD TRIP airing Tuesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SP-2111) TV-14 D, L)