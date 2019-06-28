Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Episodes of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 6/28-7/5

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.



*Friday, June 28



Senator Kamala Harris; Kaitlyn Dever (OAD: 5/22/19)



*Monday, July 1



Bryan Cranston; RuPaul Charles; musical performance by Bonnie Raitt (OAD: 5/8/19)



*Tuesday, July 2



Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Billy Porter (OAD: 6/12/19)



*Wednesday, July 3



Mindy Kaling; Seth Green (OAD: 6/6/19)



*Thursday, July 4



Hosts of "Pod Save America": Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett & Tommy Vietor; interview with and musical performance by BTS (OAD: 5/15/19)



*Friday, July 5



Bill Hader; musical performance by James Bay (OAD: 5/13/19)





Related Articles View More TV Stories