Scoop: CMT CROSSROADS: BROOKS & DUNN & FRIENDS Premieres This Friday On CMT - Friday, June 28, 2019

The best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn teams up with some of country's hottest new stars when "CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends" premieres Friday, June 28 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT. Joined by friends Brett Young, LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs and Midland, the eventful night of collaborations took place in front of thousands of fans on an outdoor stage in downtown Nashville.







The one-hour special showcases songs from Brooks & Dunn's 2019 collaboration project Reboot, which debuted at No. One and consists of re-recordings of their timeless hits with a twist of added guest vocals and new arrangements, from country's rising talent. "CMT Crossroads" brings six of the artists featured on the album together to perform the iconic hits with Brooks & Dunn.







The unforgettable night includes performances of:







"Brand New Man" with Luke Combs;

"My Next Broken Heart" with Jon Pardi;

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" with Midland;

"Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" with Brett Young;

"Red Dirt Road" with Cody Johnson;

"Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing" with Brandon Lancaster of LANCO.





Brooks & Dunn also perform fan-favorites "My Maria" and "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone."











"CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux, SwitchedOn Entertainment's John Hamlin and Taillight TV's Tom Forrest. For more information, visit CMT.com and check out CMT CROSSROADS on Facebook, and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads.







About Brooks & Dunn:



With 20 No. One hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history - regardless of genre - Brooks & Dunn's influence on today's country has never been in question. Hits like "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria" and "Believe" have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding "together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990s and continued to benefit from the SEA CHANGE in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums." Their original "Merle Haggard meets The Rolling Stones" vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo's recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard's Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart's history. This year, the duo will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the "Modern Era Artist" category. A Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit on Brooks & Dunn will also open Aug. 9. For more information, visit www.brooks-dunn.com.





