Which Broadway Shows Are Back This Fall?

The sun will come out tomorrow. That's because after over a year of waiting, New York officials have at last spread word that Broadway will soon be back. Which shows will return when? BroadwayWorld has gathered all of the latest news on the return of live theatre. Be sure to check back regularly for updates!

Plus, click here for updates on the. latest off-Broadway news!

When are Broadway shows coming back?

Some Broadway shows have begun to make announcements on exactly when they will be back, and we expect many more to follow in the coming weeks. Here's what we know so far:

Imperial Theatre

Re-Opening: October 16

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, everybody knows the Temptations' hits, but Ain't Too Proud brings the rest of the rocky history to life; how the founding members met, the unbelievable heights that they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the country fell into civil unrest.



New Amsterdam Theatre

Re-Opening: September 28

You won't need a magic lamp to experience this crown-pleasing musical. Disney's beloved story about the Diamond in the Rough is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this exciting new Broadway musical. Just as it has on screen for decades, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exciting world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.

Re-Opening: September 17



American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.

Hayes Theatre

Opening: Fall 2022

Tickets On Sale: June 2021

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

Studio 54

Previews: October 8

Opening: October 27

Tickets On Sale: TBA

Sharon D Clarke stars in an exhilarating, Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, an African-American maid whose world of 1963 Louisiana ripples with change both large and small. Erupting with transcendent songs and larger-than-life imagination, Caroline, or Change explores how, in times of great transformation, even the simplest acts shake the earth.

Ambassador Theatre

Re-Opening: September 14

A true New York City institution, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway history. It tells the universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz with one show-stopping song after another, and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.



Hayes Theatre

Opening: Fall 2021

Tickets On Sale: June 2021

A truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this funny, moving, and urgent play.

Gerald Schonfeld Theatre

Re-Opening: September 21

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all. COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Previews: December 20

Opening: January 9



At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

Music Box Theatre

Re-Opening: December 11

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

Longacre Theatre

Previews: November 2

Opening: November 17

Diana brings us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score.



Flying Over Sunset

Vivian Beaumont Theater

Previews: November 4

Opening: December 6

Set in the 1950's, FLYING OVER SUNSET is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack) and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Richard Rodgers Theatre

Re-Opening: September 14

From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become.

Intimate Apparel

Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre

Previews: January 13, 2022

Opening: January 27, 2022

Set in turn of the century New York, INTIMATE APPAREL tells the story of Esther (to be played by Kearstin Piper Brown and, on the Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances, Chabrelle Williams), a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges.

Broadhurst Theatre

Re-Opening: October 21

Inspired by the iconic, Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill brings to the stage the story of one suburban family whose lives collide with some of the most burning issues of today. Through the power of Morissette's music and gripping performances, this musical explores what it means to be human; compassion, empathy, strength, and resilience.



Minskoff Theatre

Re-Opening: September 14

The Lion King is one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This is THE LION KING. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. This is your opportunity to relive the story of Simba and his journey from wide-eyed cub to finally reclaiming his crown as the king of the Pridelands.

Neil Simon Theatre

Previews: December 6

Opening: February 1

Tickets On Sale: May 18

MJ is the electrifying new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Al Hirschfeld Theatre

Re-Opening: September 24

Tickets On Sale: May 19

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Winter Garden Theatre

Previews: December 20

Opening: February 10

Tickets On Sale: TBA

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.

Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Previews: October 21

Opening: December 5

Based on the 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film of the same title and the best-selling novel, "Alias Madame Doubtfire" by Anne Fine, MRS. DOUBTFIRE follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce, disguising himself as a matronly British woman and taking a job as their nanny, in his ex-wife's home.

Majestic Theatre

Re-Opening: October 22

For over 30 years, The Phantom of the Opera has been haunting New York! The longest running musical in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's unforgettable score has become synonymous with the musical theatre. Phantom won seven Tony Awards in 1988, including Best Musical. Based on the classic french novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux, thePhantom of the Opera tells the story of the hideously deformed Phantom who lurks beneath the stage of the Paris Opera.





Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Previews: September 17

Opening: October 3

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Re-Opening: October 8

It's simply the best! From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, abuse, gender, and race.

American Airlines Theatre

Previews: October 29

Opening: November 18

Tickets On Sale: TBA

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.

Gershwin Theatre

Re-Opening: September 14

Before Dorthy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

Shows Opening later in 2022...

American Airlines Theatre

Opening: Fall 2022

Tickets on Sale: TBA

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to?

American Airlines Theatre

Previews: March 18

Opening: April 10

Tickets On Sale: TBA

Debra Messing returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime into a life?

Hayes Theatre

Opening: Spring 2022

Tickets On Sale: June 2021

In this Tony Award-winning Best Play, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices.

What are Broadway's New COVID Safety Policies?

Theaters will follow New York State, City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members who enter. This may include, but will not be limited to, the following COVID-19 Safety Measures: wearing a properly fitted mask at all times while on the premises, temperature checks prior to entering theatre, certifying whether you have been exposed to COVID-19 prior to entering the theatre, social distancing when reasonable, and contact tracing.

What's the latest Broadway news?

-Governor Cuomo announced that Broadway will be back in New York City with shows opening September 14. Tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6. click here

-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that capacity restrictions will be lifted starting May 19. This will apply to retail stores, museums, theaters, food services, gyms, amusement parks, salons, etc. click here

-De Blasio announced that he plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1. Broadway is expected to return in September. click here

Check out more of the latest news on all things NYC!

Which Broadway shows are not coming back?

Mean Girls and Frozen have both announced that they will not return when Broadway reopens. The same goes for Hangmen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf- both of which never officially opened. A Soldier's Play, Beetlejuice and The Inheritance have also played their final performances, as all three had previously announced closing dates for late Spring 2020.

Which Broadway theatres are vacant?

Barrymore Theatre (former home of The Inheritance)

Booth Theatre (former home of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?)

Cort Theatre (planned renovations)

Lyceum Theatre (former home of Sing Street)

Nederlander Theatre (home of The Lehman Trilogy)

Palace Theatre (planned renovations)

St. James Theatre (former home of Frozen)

What is the latest on the Tony Awards?

Voting is now complete for the much-delayed Tony Awards (originally set to take place last June). Around 784 voters cast their votes for the season that began in April 2019 and ended, prematurely, in February 2020. Broadway theaters had been shut down mid-March due to the pandemic, but Tony administrators decided that only shows which opened by Feb. 19 would be eligible for awards because not enough voters had seen the shows that opened later.

The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing revealed that the delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be scheduled in coordination with the reopening of Broadway.

