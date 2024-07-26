Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Idina Menzel in Atlanta

Enter to win two tickets to see Idina Menzel in concert in Atlanta!

Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musicalRent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musicalWicked.

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disneys Oscar winningFrozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The films song Let It Go, voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Songwhere Menzel performed it at the ceremonyand the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboards annual Women in Music event in 2014 and performed the National Anthem at Super

Bowl XLIX.

A skillful songwriter, Menzels prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums:Still I Cant Be Still, Here, I Stand and idina, which landed in the Top 30 on Billboards Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016. Shes released 2 holiday-themed albums,Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboards Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and its 2019 follow-up,Christmas: A Season of Lovefeaturing duets with Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idinas husband, Aaron Lohr.

This past fall, Menzel released her electrifying dance projectDrama Queenvia BMG. The project is a departure from what shes released in the past, as Menzel showcases her powerhouse vocals through disco-infused beats and soaring anthems. Idina worked with award-winning collaborators including Nile

Rodgers (Chic, Diana Ross, Beyonce), Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Sir Nolan (Shawn Mendes, Carly Rae Jepsen), Jim Eliot (Elie Goulding, Kylie Minogue) and more.

Menzel has also released two childrens picture books alongside her sister, Cara Mentzel, called Loud Mouse, and Proud Mouse via Disney Publishing Worldwide. Both books center around self-acceptance and being true to yourself.