BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that as of today you can read our top stories via our new Instagram Broadcast Channel.

We'll be sharing just the best content of the day, with a quick and handy link and the occasional commentary from our editors - though you might see the occasional Broadway discount there as well.

Join the party here!