NYC Updates

Which Off-Broadway Shows Are Back This Fall?

We've got all the latest scoop on which shows will return and when!

May. 11, 2021  

Start spreading the news! Broadway is coming back to NYC this fall and with it, off-Broadway. Which shows will return when? BroadwayWorld has gathered all of the latest news on the return of live theatre. Be sure to check back regularly for updates!

Click here for all the latest updates on which Broadway shows are returning and when!

When are off-Broadway shows coming back?

Some off-Broadway shows have begun to make announcements on exactly when they will be back, and we expect many more to follow in the coming weeks. Here's what we know so far:

Jersey Boys

Re-Opening: November 15

Little Shop of Horrors

Re-Opening: September 21

Which Off-Broadway Shows Are Back This Fall?

The Play That Goes Wrong

Re-Opening: October 15

