Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 18, 2025- ART Opens On Broadway and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld fans! As another curtain rises on the day, we're here to catch you up with the latest buzz from the stage and beyond. Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs are dazzling in Moulin Rouge!, while Broadway celebrated the star-studded opening night of ART and the new play Liberation kicked off its Broadway rehearsals. Catch a festive sneak peek with Billy Porter in the new trailer for Christmas Karma, and relive the excitement of opening nights and first looks in our Hot Photos section. Plus, check out reviews, industry news, and all the Off-Broadway shows to keep on your radar this fall. There’s something for everyone today—let’s dive into the BroadwayWorld headlines you might have missed!