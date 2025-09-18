 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 18, 2025- ART Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 18, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld fans! As another curtain rises on the day, we're here to catch you up with the latest buzz from the stage and beyond. Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs are dazzling in Moulin Rouge!, while Broadway celebrated the star-studded opening night of ART and the new play Liberation kicked off its Broadway rehearsals. Catch a festive sneak peek with Billy Porter in the new trailer for Christmas Karma, and relive the excitement of opening nights and first looks in our Hot Photos section. Plus, check out reviews, industry news, and all the Off-Broadway shows to keep on your radar this fall. There’s something for everyone today—let’s dive into the BroadwayWorld headlines you might have missed!

For Wayne Brady & Taye Diggs, MOULIN ROUGE! Is a Return to Home

Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs recently joined the cast of the Moulin Rouge! as Harold Zidler and The Duke of Monroth, respectively. Watch in this video as they chat more about their time in the spectacular show so far.
Photos: ART Company Celebrates Opening Night

 the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the opening night celebration here.
Photos: Inside the First Rehearsal for LIBERATION on Broadway

Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation began rehearsals on Tuesday, September 16 in New York City. Check out photos here!

by Josh Sharpe
Christmas Karma, a new Bollywood-inspired musical take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has released its first trailer, featuring Tony Award winner Billy Porter, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, and more. Watch it now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 18, 2025- ART Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Watch Ann Morrison Sing 'Make A Wish' in KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour
by Michael Major
The national tour of Kimberly Akimbo has released a video of Ann Morrison performing 'Make A Wish.' She recently took on the role in the touring company of the Tony-winning musical after Carolee Carmello took her final bow.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz
Drury Lane Theatre is continuing its 2025/26 season with the modern thriller Dial M for Murder, in a new adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Frederick Knott. See photos here!. (more...)

Video: Inside the First Rehearsals for CHESS on Broadway
by Gillian Blum
Director Michael Mayer and New Book Writer Danny Strong talk CHESS, starring Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher at the Broadway revival's first rehearsal.. (more...)
 
by Bruce Glikas
Just last night, the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the curtain call here.. (more...)
by Jennifer Broski
Rehearsals are underway for Little Bear Ridge Road, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, reprising their performances from the production’s world premiere at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company, with direction by Joe Mantello. Check out photos of the new marquee here!. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
New production photos have been released for Audible Theater and P3 Productions’ New York City premiere of Mexodus, the critically acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, directed by David Mendizábal.. (more...)
 
MCC Theater Launches Learning & Culture Department
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MCC Theater's Public Engagement & Education department will now be known as Learning & Culture to reflect their mission to expand the company’s curriculum. Learn more!. (more...)
New Partnership Brings The National Theatre Collection to U.S. Classrooms
by Stephi Wild
The Educational Theatre Association has announced a partnership with the National Theatre of Great Britain that will provide free, unlimited access to more than 70 world-class productions.. (more...)  
Review Roundup: THE NOTEBOOK National Tour is Now Underway
by Stephi Wild
The National Tour of THE NOTEBOOK is now underway! The tour launched on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. Read the reviews here!. (more...)    
WICKED: FOR GOOD Runtime Revealed; Find Out How It Compares to Part One
by Josh Sharpe
A new AMC Theaters listing has revealed the runtime for Wicked: For Good. The conclusion of the big-screen movie musical will clock in at 2 hours and 18 minutes, which is a little over 20 minutes less than its predecessor.. (more...)
All the Off-Broadway Shows to See in Fall 2025 - A Complete Guide
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld is here with your fall 2025 guide to all the shows lighting up New York’s stages. From world premieres to long-awaited revivals, this season’s Off-Broadway lineup delivers something for every kind of theater fan!. (more...)
Caesars Palace Casino Denied Approval to Open in Times Square After Final Vote
by Michael Major
The bid for a casino to open in Times Square has been denied after a final vote this morning. A two-thirds majority vote was required for the proposal to advance to consideration by New York State for one of three downstate casino licenses.. (more...)

WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack Sets Release Date and Will Feature Two New Songs
by Stephi Wild
Thank Goodness! The soundtrack for the forthcoming film Wicked: For Good has been announced, and is set to feature two new songs, sung by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.. (more...)
Kevin Csolak Will Step Into THE OUTSIDERS Cast as 'Bob'
by Stephi Wild
Kevin Csolak will take on the role “Bob” in The Outsiders on Broadway starting Friday, September 26, 2025 while original cast member Kevin William Paul takes a leave of absence.. (more...)
Complete Cast Set for OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the Broadway production of the Olivier Award-winning Oedipus – an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke. Learn more!. (more...)
CHESS Will Give Away Signed Window Cards to First 50 Patrons to Buy Tickets at the Box Office
by Stephi Wild
The first 50 patrons to purchase tickets to CHESS at the Imperial Theatre on Monday, September 22 will receive a commemorative limited edition window card signed by stars Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher.. (more...)
WICKED Movie Visual Companion Book Coming to Target
by Josh Sharpe
Target is set to release Wicked: The Official Visual Companion, a tie-in book to the 2024 hit adaptation of the Broadway musical. With more than 300 full-color images, the book features extensive visual content from the first film, including Munchkinland, Shiz, and more. . (more...)
Caesars Palace Times Square Comments on Community Advisory Committee Vote
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The bid for a casino to open in Times Square was denied after a final vote this morning. Caesars Palace Times Square has released a statement on the Community Advisory Committee’s vote. Read the statement here.. (more...)
LaChanze Will Produce OTHER, Written By and Starring Ari'el Statchel
by Stephi Wild
LaChanze Productions will produce OTHER, a new dramedy about the anxious art of belonging, written and performed by Tony Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ari’el Stachel.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"If you don't want the voice of independency
Forever stilled
Then God, sir, get thee to it-
For Congress never will."

- 1776

