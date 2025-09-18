Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 18, 2025- ART Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld fans! As another curtain rises on the day, we're here to catch you up with the latest buzz from the stage and beyond. Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs are dazzling in Moulin Rouge!, while Broadway celebrated the star-studded opening night of ART and the new play Liberation kicked off its Broadway rehearsals. Catch a festive sneak peek with Billy Porter in the new trailer for Christmas Karma, and relive the excitement of opening nights and first looks in our Hot Photos section. Plus, check out reviews, industry news, and all the Off-Broadway shows to keep on your radar this fall. There’s something for everyone today—let’s dive into the BroadwayWorld headlines you might have missed!
For Wayne Brady & Taye Diggs, MOULIN ROUGE! Is a Return to Home
Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs recently joined the cast of the Moulin Rouge! as Harold Zidler and The Duke of Monroth, respectively. Watch in this video as they chat more about their time in the spectacular show so far.
Photos: ART Company Celebrates Opening Night
the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the opening night celebration here.
Photos: Inside the First Rehearsal for LIBERATION on Broadway
Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation began rehearsals on Tuesday, September 16 in New York City. Check out photos here!
| Video: Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, & More Star in New Trailer for CHRISTMAS KARMA Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Christmas Karma, a new Bollywood-inspired musical take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has released its first trailer, featuring Tony Award winner Billy Porter, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, and more. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Video: Watch Ann Morrison Sing 'Make A Wish' in KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour
by Michael Major
The national tour of Kimberly Akimbo has released a video of Ann Morrison performing 'Make A Wish.' She recently took on the role in the touring company of the Tony-winning musical after Carolee Carmello took her final bow.. (more...)
Video: Alexandra Silber and More in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Drury Lane Theatre
Video: Inside the First Rehearsals for CHESS on Broadway
| Photos: Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris Take Opening Night Bows in ART
by Bruce Glikas
Just last night, the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the curtain call here.. (more...)
| Up on the Marquee: LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD
by Jennifer Broski
Rehearsals are underway for Little Bear Ridge Road, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, reprising their performances from the production’s world premiere at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company, with direction by Joe Mantello. Check out photos of the new marquee here!. (more...)
| Photos: MEXODUS First Look Ahead of Opening Night
by Stephi Wild
New production photos have been released for Audible Theater and P3 Productions’ New York City premiere of Mexodus, the critically acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, directed by David Mendizábal.. (more...)
Caesars Palace Casino Denied Approval to Open in Times Square After Final Vote
by Michael Major
The bid for a casino to open in Times Square has been denied after a final vote this morning. A two-thirds majority vote was required for the proposal to advance to consideration by New York State for one of three downstate casino licenses.. (more...)
