Sherie Rene Scott to Star as 'Jackie' Tonight in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Sherie Rene Scott will go on instead of Kristin Chenoweth tonight as Jackie in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway. The musical's official Instagram account shared the news to their story.

The Queen of Versailles is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. The Queen of Versailles will play its final performance on January 4, 2026.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.