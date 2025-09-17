Kevin Csolak Will Step Into THE OUTSIDERS Cast as 'Bob'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kevin Csolak will take on the role “Bob” in The Outsiders on Broadway starting Friday, September 26, 2025 while original cast member Kevin William Paul takes a leave of absence to appear in Classic Stage Company's The Baker's Wife, as recently announced. Paul returns on January 6, 2024.

Kevin Csolak was seen most recently as “Tulsa” in Gypsy on Broadway opposite Audra McDonald. In addition to The Outsiders, he’s appeared on Broadway in Mean Girls and West Side Story, and at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in Watch Night. His on-screen credits include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, TNT’s “Animal Kingdom,” HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Mick,” Law & Order” and “NCIS.”

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner CodySpencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Music Direction & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley. Casting is by The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The Outsiders on Broadway is produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie. The general manager is 321 Theatrical Management.