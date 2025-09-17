Photos: Inside the First Rehearsal for LIBERATION on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation began rehearsals on Tuesday, September 16 in New York City. The critically acclaimed new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on October 28, 2025 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.



The production comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.



The original Off-Broadway company of Liberation were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance. The Wall Street Journal hailed the cast for their “uniformly terrific” performances.



The production stars Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem (Broadway: Prayer for the French Republic, Leopoldstadt) as Margie, Audrey Corsa (TV: “Poker Face,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Dora, Kayla Davion (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress) as Joanne, Susannah Flood (Broadway: Birthday Candles, The Cherry Orchard) as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: 1776, Dear Evan Hansen) as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio (Broadway/West End: Slave Play, Wit) as Isidora, Charlie Thurston (Off-Broadway: Here There Are Blueberries, Wedge Horse) as Bill, and Adina Verson (Broadway: Indecent; TV: “Only Murders in the Building”) as Susan. Understudies are LeeAnne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.



Liberation is a funny, time-bending, and deeply moving new play that brings to life a group of women in 1970s Ohio who gather in the basement of the local Y for a weekly consciousness-raising group—as they find their place in a new wave of feminism taking hold around them. While their candid conversations unfold with humor, heart, and vulnerability, the play explores how everyday moments spark lasting change. Interwoven with a present-day narrator discovering her mother’s radical past before marriage and motherhood, Liberation becomes a heartfelt exploration of memory, identity, and the enduring power of women speaking their truths.



Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn (Stereophonic, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Humans), costume design is by Drama Desk Award nominee Qween Jean (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), lighting design is by Drama Desk Award nominee Cha See (Oh, Mary!, That Day in Amsterdam), sound design is by two-time Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (John Proctor is the Villain, The Skin of Our Teeth), and hair and wig design by Special Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Purpose). Intimacy Director is Kelsey Rainwater. Vocal and Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington. Production Stage Manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht.



Liberation is produced by Daryl Roth, Eva Price, Rachel Sussman, and Jenny Gersten. General Management is by RCI Theatricals.