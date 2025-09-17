CHESS Will Give Away Signed Window Cards to First 50 Patrons to Buy Tickets at the Box Office

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the opening of the box office for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess, the first 50 patrons to purchase tickets at the Imperial Theatre on Monday, September 22 at 10:00AM EST will receive a commemorative limited edition window card signed by stars Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher. Limit one signed commemorative edition window card per transaction; one transaction per patron at the box office only.

Chess will begin performances Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and officially open Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, and original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tom Broecker (Call Me Izzy), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design by John Shivers (Kinky Boots) and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen). Johanna McKeon (Funny Girl) will serve as Associate Director and Travis Waldschmidt (Hello, Dolly!) will serve as Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Campbell Young Associates.

Chess is produced by Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens and The Shubert Organization along with Creative Partners Productions. Chess is presented by arrangement with Three Knights, The Shubert Organization and Robert Fox Ltd.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.