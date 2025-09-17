Review Roundup: THE NOTEBOOK National Tour is Now Underway

The National Tour of THE NOTEBOOK is now underway! The tour launched on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, and will continue to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Read the reviews below!

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They will be joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny. Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé, and Joe Verga.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of THE NOTEBOOK played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

THE NOTEBOOK features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

Mark Meszoros, The News Herald: That experience is one that fans of Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 debut novel and the beloved 2004 movie version are likely to appreciate, although the creative team — namely book writer Bekah Brunstetter, composer and lyricist Ingrid Michaelson and co-directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams — has made some notable tweaks while following the broad strokes of the familiar narrative.

Joey Morona, Cleveland.com: Bekah Brunstetter’s book, adapted from Sparks’ novel, leans on familiar tropes: soulmates pulled apart by circumstance, disapproving parents and the inevitable reunion. But there’s power in those timeless beats, especially when they’re brought to life by a cast of this caliber. Newcomers Mangold and Cheers capture the wide-eyed innocence of Young Noah and Allie beautifully, their duets lifted by his tender falsetto and her enchanting tone. As Middle Noah and Allie, Clark and Deslorieux turn up the heat, their palpable chemistry matched by the strongest vocals of the night — including her show-stopping rendition of “My Days.” Gravitte provides a steady anchor as Older Noah, while Brown brings quiet grace to the show’s most pivotal role.

Roy Berko, BroadwayWorld.com: Covering over 52 years of the character’s lives, the tale illustrates parental prejudices, classism, and the harsh reality of aging and memory loss. It exposes the raw strain of advancing dementia on both the victim and their caretakers, while centering on the enduring power of love that can transcend time and stresses.