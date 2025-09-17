LaChanze Will Produce OTHER, Written By and Starring Ari'el Statchel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LaChanze Productions will produce OTHER, a new dramedy about the anxious art of belonging, written and performed by Tony Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ari’el Stachel (The Band’s Visit), for a strictly limited engagement. Directed by Tony Taccone, OTHER will begin previews on Wednesday, October 8 with an opening night scheduled for Sunday, October 19 at the Greenwich House Theatre (27 Barrow Street). The nine-week run will close on Saturday, December 6.

Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel brings an ensemble of voices from his past to life in OTHER, a raw and hilarious one-man show about his anxious search for belonging. From childhood reinventions to performing through chronic panic in front of thousands, he navigates identity, self-acceptance, and the pursuit of his dreams with hilarity and heart—delivering a performance as relentlessly funny as it is vulnerable.

“Ari’el’s brave, funny and vulnerable retelling of his life through this performance blows me away,” said Producer LaChanze. “It's so relevant and identifiable for anyone who has ever been othered and the anxiety that can be caused by living in that truth. It's important to me as a producer that the stories we tell reflect everyday members of society and explore how we are more alike than different- and this play does just that.”

OTHER features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar; lighting & projections design by Alexander V. Nichols; and sound design by Madeleine Oldham. It is produced by LaChanze Productions. General Management is ShowTown Theatricals.