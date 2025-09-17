Photos: Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris Take Opening Night Bows in ART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last night, the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the speical night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!

The production stars Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris and directed by Scott Ellis opens on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

ART will run for a strictly limited, 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025. Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.

