Video: Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, & More Star in New Trailer for CHRISTMAS KARMA Musical

Christmas Karma, a new Bollywood-inspired musical take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has released its first trailer, featuring Tony Award winner Billy Porter, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, and more. The movie will hit UK theaters on 14 November 2025, with a US release not yet announced.

The movie is led by The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar as Sood, a reimagined version of Scrooge. Porter stars as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Bonneville as the Ghost of Jacob Marley, with Eva Longoria as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Boy George as The Ghost of Christmas Future, and Danny Dyer as a London Cabbie.

From British director Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham, Blinded By The Light), Christmas Karma sees A Christmas Carol transformed into a joyous, colourful, feel-good Christmas musical that celebrates modern-day London and all of its vibrant communities and cultures. With music from Gary Barlow, Nitin Sawhney and Shaznay Lewis, the film features an eclectic soundtrack influenced by gospel, bhangra, carols, rap and classic pop songs. The movie, which explores themes of prejudice, acceptance, reconciliation, identity and belonging, is also inspired by Frank Capra's It’s A Wonderful Life.

Most recently starring on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Billy Porter has numerous theatre credits, including the role of ‘Lola’ in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album. He won his second Tony Award in 2022 for “Best Musical” as a producer on A Strange Loop.