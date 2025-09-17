Up on the Marquee: LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals are underway for Little Bear Ridge Road, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, reprising their performances from the production’s world premiere at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company, with direction by Joe Mantello. Rounding out the company from the initial run at Steppenwolf Theatre are John Drea as ‘James’ and Meighan Gerachis as ‘Paulette.’

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski